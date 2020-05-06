Packers coach Matt LaFleur has established a minority coaching fellowship, a yearlong, full-time position for young and aspiring minority coaches.

The team announced Wednesday that former NFL receiver Ruvell Martin is the first hire for the fellowship.

Martin will work with the offense and assist with the receivers during.

He played seven NFL seasons for the Packers (2006-08), Rams (2009), Seahawks (2010) and Bills (2011-12). Martin saw action in 82 regular-season games with nine starts and made 76 receptions for 1,129 yards and seven touchdowns.

Martin also played in two postseason contests with one start for the Seahawks, recording two catches for 28 yards.

He originally signed with the Chargers as an undrafted free agent out of Saginaw Valley State in 2004. In 2005, Martin was allocated to NFL Europe and helped the Amsterdam Admirals win the World Bowl after leading the league in receiving yards (679) and receiving touchdowns (12).

Packers hire Ruvell Martin for minority coaching fellowship originally appeared on Pro Football Talk