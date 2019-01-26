Packers hire Mike Smith as outside linebackers coach

The Packers announced they have hired Mike Smith as outside linebackers coach. No, not that Mike Smith.

The Mike Smith headed to Green Bay is entering his seventh year as a coach in the NFL. He comes to the Packers after spending the past three seasons with the Chiefs.

Smith served as the assistant defensive line coach in 2016-17 before earning a promotion to outside linebackers in 2018. He coached Dee Ford, who was selected to his first Pro Bowl after tying for the NFL lead with seven forced fumbles.

Smith previously coached at his alma mater, Texas Tech, serving as the co-defensive coordinator in 2013 and 2015 and the defensive coordinator for the final nine games of 2014. He also coached outside linebackers in 2014-15 and the defensive line in 2015.

Smith began his NFL coaching career with the Jets as a coaching intern (2010-11) and then as an outside linebackers coach (2012).