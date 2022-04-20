Packers hire John Donovan as senior analyst on Matt LaFleur’s coaching staff
The Gren Bay Packers hired John Donovan as a senior analyst to complete Matt LaFleur’s coaching staff for the 2022 NFL season.
Donovan, a collegiate defensive back, has been coaching football since 1997, mostly at the college level. He was an offensive assistant for four years (2016-19) with the Jacksonville Jaguars, providing the connection to former Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett. Over the last two seasons, he was the quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator for Jimmy Lake at the University of Washington.
Donovan, 47, will be working on the defensive side of the football for LaFleur, giving the defensive staff an offensive mind in the room.
Washington fired Donovan as offensive coordinator with three games to go in the regular season in 2021.
Packers 2022 coaching staff
Adam Stenavich – Offensive Coordinator
Jason Vrable – Wide Receivers/Passing Game Coordinator
Luke Butkus – Offensive Line
Tom Clements – Quarterbacks
John Dunn – Tight Ends
Ben Sirmans – Running Backs
Connor Lewis – Assistant Quarterbacks
Ryan Mahaffey – Assistant Offensive Line
Quinshon Odom – Coaching Assistant (Minority Fellowship)
Ramsen Golpashin – Offensive Quality Control
Joe Barry – Defensive Coordinator
Jerry Gray – Defensive Backs/Passing Game Coordinator
Jerry Montgomery – Defensive Line/Running Game Coordinator
Ryan Downard – Safeties
Kirk Olivadotti – Inside Linebackers
Jason Rebrovich – Outside Linebackers
John Donovan – Senior Analyst
Wendel Davis – Defensive Quality Control
Justin Hood – Defensive Quality Control
Rich Bisaccia – Special Teams Coordinator
Byron Storer – Assistant Special Teams
Micheal Spurlock – Special Teams Quality Control
Chris Gizzi – Strength & Conditioning Coordinator
Thadeus Jackson – Strength & Conditioning Assistant
Mark Lovat – Strength & Conditioning Assistant
Grant Thorne – Strength & Conditioning Assistant