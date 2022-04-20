Packers hire John Donovan as senior analyst on Matt LaFleur’s coaching staff

The Gren Bay Packers hired John Donovan as a senior analyst to complete Matt LaFleur’s coaching staff for the 2022 NFL season.

Donovan, a collegiate defensive back, has been coaching football since 1997, mostly at the college level. He was an offensive assistant for four years (2016-19) with the Jacksonville Jaguars, providing the connection to former Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett. Over the last two seasons, he was the quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator for Jimmy Lake at the University of Washington.

Donovan, 47, will be working on the defensive side of the football for LaFleur, giving the defensive staff an offensive mind in the room.

Washington fired Donovan as offensive coordinator with three games to go in the regular season in 2021.

Packers 2022 coaching staff

Adam Stenavich – Offensive Coordinator

Jason Vrable – Wide Receivers/Passing Game Coordinator

Luke Butkus – Offensive Line

Tom Clements – Quarterbacks

John Dunn – Tight Ends

Ben Sirmans – Running Backs

Connor Lewis – Assistant Quarterbacks

Ryan Mahaffey – Assistant Offensive Line

Quinshon Odom – Coaching Assistant (Minority Fellowship)

Ramsen Golpashin – Offensive Quality Control

Joe Barry – Defensive Coordinator

Jerry Gray – Defensive Backs/Passing Game Coordinator

Jerry Montgomery – Defensive Line/Running Game Coordinator

Ryan Downard – Safeties

Kirk Olivadotti – Inside Linebackers

Jason Rebrovich – Outside Linebackers

John Donovan – Senior Analyst

Wendel Davis – Defensive Quality Control

Justin Hood – Defensive Quality Control

Rich Bisaccia – Special Teams Coordinator

Byron Storer – Assistant Special Teams

Micheal Spurlock – Special Teams Quality Control

Chris Gizzi – Strength & Conditioning Coordinator

Thadeus Jackson – Strength & Conditioning Assistant

Mark Lovat – Strength & Conditioning Assistant

Grant Thorne – Strength & Conditioning Assistant