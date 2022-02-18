Packers hire Jason Rebrovich to replace Mike Smith at OLBs coach

Jason Rebrovich will be Mike Smith’s replacement as the Green Bay Packers outside linebackers coach. The team announced the hiring on Friday.

Smith, who spent three seasons with the Packers, is leaving Green Bay to pursue other opportunities.

Rebrovich has eight seasons of experience at the NFL level. He spent four seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars; two as the assistant defensive line coach (2017-18), and two more as the defensive line coach (2019-20). Before coaching in Jacksonville, he spent four seasons with the Buffalo Bills; one as a defensive quality control coach (2013), one as the assistant defensive line coach (2014), one as the outside linebackers coach (2015), and one as the defensive line coach (2016).

Rebrovich was in Jacksonville as first-round pick Josh Allen developed into a quality edge rusher. He also worked with the likes of Calais Campbell, Yannick Ngakoue, Malik Jackson and Dante Fowler. In Buffalo, he coached veteran rushers such as Mario Williams, Jerry Hughes and Lorenzo Alexander.

In Green Bay, Rebrovich will take over a position group featuring Rashan Gary, Preston Smith and Za’Darius Smith, although both Smiths have uncertain futures entering the offseason. The trio has combined for 67.5 sacks over the last three seasons.

Former Packers defensive coordinator Mike Pettine was on staff with Rebrovich in Buffalo. So was former Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett.

