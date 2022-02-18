Packers hire Jason Rebrovich as OLB coach

Word on Friday afternoon was that the Packers would need a new outside linebackers coach with Mike Smith leaving the team to pursue other opportunities and it didn’t take long for the team to confirm that report.

It also didn’t take them long to fill the opening on Matt LaFleur’s coaching staff. The team announced that Jason Rebrovich has been hired to replace Smith for the 2022 season.

Rebrovich was most recently the defensive line coach for the Jaguars in 2019 and 2020. He was the assistant defensive line coach in Jacksonville the two previous seasons and spent four years with the Bills before joining the Jaguars.

The Packers have made a number of changes to their offensive and special teams staffs this offseason, but this was the first change on the defensive side of the ball.

