Packers hire former Lions assistant coach Aubrey Pleasant as offensive coaching consultant

The Green Bay Packers hired former Detroit Lions assistant coach Aubrey Pleasant to Matt LaFleur’s coaching staff as a consultant on the offensive side.

Pleasant, who played college football at Wisconsin, was fired as the Lions defensive backs coach and passing game coordinator on Oct. 31. His working history with LaFleur brought him to Green Bay.

“Aubrey and I worked together in Washington a long time ago, and he was on the offensive side of the ball. Worked together again with the Rams,” LaFleur said Monday.

LaFleur said Pleasant will provide a defensive perspective to the team’s offensive coaching staff.

“He’s a really knowledgeable guy when it comes to the game,” LaFleur said. “I thought he could bring a different perspective to our offensive staff, just seeing it through the lens of a defensive coach. He’s going to do a lot of self-scout work for us.”

Pleasant was an offensive assistant in 2013 and defensive quality control assistant from 2014-16 with Washington and a cornerbacks coach with the Rams from 2017-2020.

“He’s a guy I’ve always really respected how he works,” LaFleur said. “I think that perspective has been helpful, with game-planning and seeing ourselves, how a defensive coach might see us and break us down, so we can stay as unpredictable as possible.”

Pleasant was with the Packers during game-planning for the Dallas Cowboys this past week, and he’ll continue in the role over the rest of the 2022 season.

“He and I were watching a bunch of tape together today,” LaFleur said. “Just talking coverage and finding out different rules. That’s always an important part to it, when you’re game-planning, is, just, how are they coaching these guys on the other side? Based on coverage and how you’re trying to attack somebody…we’ve had great conversation.”

Pleasant, a Flint, Michigan native, has been in the NFL since 2013. He got his start as a coaching intern with the Cleveland Browns after previously working in the college ranks at Michigan, where he got his graduate degree.

