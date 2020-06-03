The Packers have hired one of their own to fill a scouting vacancy.

The team announced that former cornerback Demetri Goodson has been promoted to college scout, covering the Midlands region.

He was a scouting intern last year. Their 2014 sixth-round pick played in 26 games for them, with three starts, with injuries shortening his time with the team. The former college baskeetball player was cut by the Packers after camp in 2018, and later spent a few weeks with the Saints.

The Packers also moved former Midlands scout Brandian Ross to the Southwest, to replace Charles Walls, who was hired by the Browns.

Packers hire former corner Demetri Goodson as scout originally appeared on Pro Football Talk