Packers hire first new equipment manager in 30 years

The Green Bay Packers have a new equipment manager for the first time in 30 years. The team announced the hiring of Chris Kuehn on Monday, or roughly two months following the retirement of long-time equipment manager Gordon “Red” Batty.

Kuehn has been with the Packers since the 2010 season. He was promoted to equipment assistant under Batty in 2020.

Per the Packers, Kuehn has been responsible for the “development of programs to help with equipment tracking, staff scheduling, custom ordering for coaches/staff clothing and a new order form for custom jerseys” in recent years.

Kuehn also spent time as an assistant equipment manager in the AAF and XFL.

According to the team’s website, Tim Odea will serve as Kuehn’s equipment assistant. Tom Bakken and Bryan Nehring are the assistant equipment managers.

