Packers hire Connor Lewis for offensive assistant job

Darin Gantt
ProFootball Talk on NBC Sports

The Packers promoted one of their own, to a new position on the coaching staff.

The team announced that Connor Lewis had been named quality control coach.

He’s been with the team four years, having previously worked as a football technology analyst, working with offensive coaches. (See, Mike McCarthy was serious about analytics before he was trying to hustle up a new job).

Lewis had also worked with the Raiders and Giants prior to joining the Packers.

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

What to Read Next