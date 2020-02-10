Packers hire Connor Lewis for offensive assistant job
The Packers promoted one of their own, to a new position on the coaching staff.
The team announced that Connor Lewis had been named quality control coach.
He’s been with the team four years, having previously worked as a football technology analyst, working with offensive coaches. (See, Mike McCarthy was serious about analytics before he was trying to hustle up a new job).
Lewis had also worked with the Raiders and Giants prior to joining the Packers.
Scroll to continue with content