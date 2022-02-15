Packers hire Byron Storer as assistant special teams coach

Rich Bisaccia joined the Packers as their new special teams coach earlier this month and the team announced that one of his colleagues from Las Vegas will also be heading to Green Bay to help shape up that aspect of their team.

The Packers announced that Byron Storer has been hired as the team’s assistant special teams coach.

Storer spent the last four seasons with the Raiders in the same role. Bisaccia was the team’s special teams coach and he was bumped up to interim head coach after Jon Gruden’s departure early in the 2021 season.

Storer has also coached with the Buccaneers and Chargers. He played 15 games as a fullback for the Buccaneers in 2007 and 2008 before moving into coaching.

