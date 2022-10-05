Packers highest-graded players at PFF through 4 games in 2022

There are very few surprises when looking at overall grades for the Green Bay Packers from Pro Football Focus through the first four games of 2022. The team’s best players are leading the way, both on offense and defense.

The Packers’ 3-1 start has been fueled by Aaron Rodgers, the running back duo and the veteran receivers on offense, and Rashan Gary, Kenny Clark and the secondary on defense.

Here are the top five highest-graded players on offense and defense for the Packers through four games.

Top 5 offense

1. RB Aaron Jones: 79.0 (No. 5 RB)

2. WR Randall Cobb: 77.4 (No. 11 WR)

3. QB Aaron Rodgers: 77.1 (No. 7 QB)

4. WR Allen Lazard: 72.4 (No. 31 WR)

5. RB A.J. Dillon: 72.2 (No. 13 RB)

Jones is averaging almost 4.5 yards after contact, has forced 18 missed tackles and created 12 runs of 10 or more yards as a runner, while also catching 12 passes. His grade would be higher without a goal line fumble and some issues in pass pro.

Cobb is averaging 2.0 yards per route run and 6.8 yards after the catch. Eight of his 10 catches have created a first down, including five on third down.

Rodgers is tied for the lead with eight “Big Time Throws” and has been incredible when blitzed (77.4 completion percentage, 9.7 yards per attempt). He’s getting the ball out of his hands in 2.46 seconds on average, and his adjusted completion percentage is 78.0.

Lazard has two scores and first-down catches on 12 total catches, and he’s caught almost 71 percent of his targets despite an average depth of target of almost 14 yards.

Dillon has created 155 of his 211 rushing yards after first contact, and 13 of his rushes have gained first downs.

Top 5 defense

1. OLB Rashan Gary: 87.6 (No. 11 EDGE)

2. DL Kenny Clark: 75.2 (No. 19 DL)

3. CB Rasul Douglas: 72.5 (No. 20 CB)

4. CB Jaire Alexander: 72.4 (No. 21 CB)

5. DL Jarran Reed: 62.4 (No. 54 DL)

Gary leads the team with 16 pressures and five sacks, and he’s winning on 19.8 percent of his pass-rushes. His 13 defensive stops are tops on the team.

Clark has 14 pressures and a team-high 20.2 pass-rush win percentage.

Douglas has allowed only 74 receiving yards on 15 targets into his coverage, and he has nine defensive stops (tied for the most among cornerbacks).

Alexander has only been targeted four times in 54 coverage snaps and has the team’s only interception.

Reed has four total pressures and the top run defense grade among Packers defensive linemen.

