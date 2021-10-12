Packers’ highest-graded players at PFF through first 5 games of 2021

The Green Bay Packers are 4-1 after the first five games of the 2021 season. Injuries have been a defining part of the season, but Matt LaFleur’s team has overcome a rough start in Week 1 and several missing players to win four straight games.

Terrific performances from star players have propelled the Packers over the last month.

Here are the Packers’ highest-graded players at Pro Football Focus through the first five games of 2021:

Top 8 Offense

1. WR Davante Adams, 92.4: The All-Pro is the highest-graded wide receiver in the NFL after five games, and he’s first in yards per route run among receivers with at least 30 targets.

2. WR Randall Cobb, 80.9: Eight of his nine catches have created a first down or touchdown, and he’s averaging over 2.0 yards per route run from the slot.

3. RB Aaron Jones, 76.1: The elusive back has 16 broken tackles and is averaging 3.07 yards after first contact, plus he’s been great as a receiver and pass-blocker.

4. RB A.J. Dillon, 76.0: He’s combined eight broken tackles and eight rushing first downs as a runner with nine catches and a touchdown as a receiver.

5. OL Elgton Jenkins, 75.2: He’s missed three straight games, but he was elite in Week 1 and just ok in Week 2 as the starting left tackle.

6. QB Aaron Rodgers, 73.7: Five turnover-worthy plays in five games is a notable stat for the reigning MVP, but he’s been lights out from clean pockets again.

7. OL Jon Runyan, 68.3: A starter the last four games at left guard, he’s been terrific in pass protection (only six total pressures allowed) but just average in the run game.

8. OL Billy Turner, 67.3: His pass-blocking efficiency is down slightly from last year, but he’s still been solid at right tackle.

Top 8 Defense

1. LB De’Vondre Campbell, 84.8: He leads the team in stops with 16, and he’s probably been the most impactful linebacker in coverage (two interceptions) in the NFL this season.

2. DL Kenny Clark, 78.0: His 16 pressures and 14 stops highlight how consistently disruptive he’s been as a rusher and against the run. He’s one of only three defensive linemen in the NFL with at least 14 stops and 14 pressures.

3. CB Jaire Alexander, 75.1: He gave up two touchdown passes in four games, but he still has terrific all-around grades in coverage, against the run and as a tackler.

4. OLB Rashan Gary, 74.6: His 18 total pressures lead the team, and his seven quarterback hits rank third among all edge rushers. He has six run stops over the last two games.

5. OLB Preston Smith, 73.9: He has 11 pressures in five games, but he’s also produced the No. 1 run defense grade among NFL edge defenders with at least 20 run defense snaps.

6. S Adrian Amos, 66.0: He’s been credited with giving up a team-high three touchdown passes, but he’s been consistently solid against the run and as a tackler.

7. LB Oren Burks, 63.6: His four pressures as a blitzer are impressive considering he’s only been given seven pass-rushing snaps.

8. LB Krys Barnes, 61.0: He notched his first sack last week, and he’s been one of the team’s best tacklers.

