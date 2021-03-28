Packers high on Iowa WR Ihmir Smith-Marsette

The Green Bay Packers could kill two birds with one stone by drafting Iowa’s Ihmir Smith-Marsette. He’s a highly-skilled receiver that just so happens to be a talented return specialist. According to Tony Pauline of Pro Football Network, the Packers have been high on Smith-Marsette for quite some time.

Smith-Marsette is set to be the first Iowa wideout drafted since Marvin McNutt in 2012. After four years of playing for the Hawkeyes, Smith-Marsette finished his college career with 110 receptions, 1,615 yards, 14 receiving touchdowns and four rushing touchdowns. Smith-Marsette also served as the team’s kick return specialist, returning 53 kicks for 1,520 yards, two touchdowns and a 28.7 average.

Smith-Marsette benefited from a breakout season in 2019 when he finished with 44 receptions, 722 yards, and 10 total touchdowns. In 2020, he totaled 25 receptions, 345 yards, and five total touchdowns in seven games. Wisconsin fans may remember his performance from a 28-7 loss in which Smith-Marsette had a career-game of seven receptions for 140 yards and two scores.

Many scouts view Smith-Marsette as the prototypical z-receiver. He’s got plenty of speed to take the top off of a defense and can be a viable threat in a vertical offense.

Playing inside leverage against Smith-Marsette? He will take the outside speed release all day. pic.twitter.com/ts5bAFpBNR — Brandon Carwile (@PackerScribe) March 23, 2021

When looking at his film, it’s obvious Smith-Marsette’s speed is one of his best traits. He validated this when he ran a 4.43 at his pro day. Coming from a track background, Smith-Marsette is a smooth runner that accelerates with ease. He’s also got some decent wiggle when the ball is in his hands.

Iowa’s Ihmir Smith-Marsette doesn’t need a lot of space to make a play. pic.twitter.com/olpaymVLyW — Brandon Carwile (@PackerScribe) March 23, 2021

Smith-Marsette has a chance to a great fit in Matt LaFleur’s offense. He’s got decent size at 6-1, 181 lbs. and would bring a multitude of skillsets to the table. On top of being a specialist, Smith-Marsette has the tools to be a versatile gadget player. Whether it’s quick screens or hands-offs, Smith-Marsette is a player LaFleur would enjoy having at his disposal.

There are some who view Smith-Marsette as a potential steal in this year’s draft class. And because so many wide receivers are getting a lot of attention, Smith Marsette is flying under the radar. If a team snatches him up early on a Day 3 or late on Day 2, it would be great value.

According to Pauline, Green Bay views Smith-Marsette as a Day 2 prospect. The Packers currently have picks No. 62 and 92 in Round 2 and Round 3 and then No. 135 in Round 4. If Smith Marsette is still on the board at 92, he may wind up in Green Bay.

