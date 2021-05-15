Packers head coach Matt LaFleur reaffirms he wants Aaron Rodgers back in Green Bay

Matt LaFleur reaffirms Packers want Aaron Rodgers back originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

There is still no telling what the future of the reigning NFL MVP holds as the standoff between Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers remain at a stalemate.

It's been over two weeks since Rodgers sent shockwaves through the NFL, reportedly telling teammates he wanted out of Green Bay.

But on Friday during the Green Bay Packers' rookie minicamp, head coach Matt LeFleur had bad news for Washington Football fans hoping there was a chance that Rodgers could come to Washington - he wants him back in Green Bay.

"I've got nothing new to update, and we still obviously feel the same way," the second-year head coach said (via ESPN). "We want him back in the worst way. I know he knows that, and we'll continue to work at it each and every day."

However, nothing indicates that Rodgers has changed his mind in recent weeks. If he gets what he wants, he would become the first player in NFL history to be traded after winning the MVP. He has not been taking part in the team's virtual offseason program and, according to multiple sources, is not expected to show up to organized team activities starting May 24.

Though many teams may have inquired about the 37-year-old and the speculation runs rampant about where he could end up (including on this website), the Packers have said they have no intention of trading him.

Download and subscribe to the Washington Football Talk podcast

No one knows what a Green Bay Packers team absent No. 12 would look like. But the Packers acquisition of veteran Blake Bortles earlier this week could indicate that they could be preparing for that potential reality, while also doing everything in their power to hold on to Rodgers.

But any team in need of a quarterback--and probably a few that are not--are now imagining how the 9-time Pro Bowl quarterback might lift their franchise to new heights.

And just to keep putting it out there... say...Washington, for example.