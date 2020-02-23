Packers say they haven’t been awarded 2022 draft, yet

The Packers eventually may land the 2022 draft, but they haven’t gotten it yet.

In response to a report that the Packers have been informed that they’ll host the draft in two years, Packers COO and general counsel Ed Policy said, in slightly more diplomatic terms, “Fake news.”

“The NFL has not awarded the 2022 draft to us or anybody else,” Policy said, via the Green Bay Press-Gazette.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The 2020 draft will occur in Las Vegas. Cleveland gets 2021. Kansas City has 2023. The open dates are 2022, 2024, and every year after that through and until the sun burns out or the planet blows up or the NFL otherwise stops operating.

“We are going to aggressively pursue the opportunity, along with other members of our community,” Policy said as to the 2022 draft.

The NFL’s decision to take the draft on the road has made the draft a bigger and bigger event, with each new city trying to one-up the last one. And since the draft happens in the spring, every NFL city can get in on the act.

Since leaving Radio City Music Hall, the draft has been held in Chicago (twice), Philadelphia, Dallas and Nashville.