Packers hand out new uniform numbers to Josh Myers, Amari Rodgers
The Green Bay Packers handed out uniform numbers to their two Day 2 picks in the 2021 NFL draft.
Second-round pick Josh Myers will wear his college number in Green Bay, while third-round pick Amari Rodgers will take advantage of a new NFL rule and wear a special number.
Myers is getting the No. 71, the same number he wore at Ohio State.
Offensive tackle Rick Wagner wore the number last season. He was released in February.
Rodgers will wear No. 8 thanks to a new league rule that now allows other skill positions to wear single-digit numbers.
Backup quarterback Tim Boyle wore No. 8 last season. He departed in free agency.
With retired numbers, unofficially retired numbers and currently occupied numbers, No. 8 was the only single-digit number available with the Packers. Rodgers wore No. 3 while at Clemson.
First-round pick Eric Stokes will wear No. 21.