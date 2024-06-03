Packers' Hall named to All-State golf team

Jun. 2—MOULTRIE — Colquitt County sophomore Michael Hall has been named to the Georgia High School Golf Coaches Association's All-State golf team.

Hall had a 71.2 stroke average this year and finished on the all-tournament team at each event he competed in.

He was the low medalist twice this season, first with a 72 at the Dynamite Goodloe Invitational at Valdosta Country Club and at the Area tournament where he shot a 70 at Sunset Country Club.

Hall also was the runner-up low medalist at the Wildcat Invitational at Osprey Cove and at Sectionals, also at Sunset.

In the two-day Class 7A state tournament, he finished fifth with a 72-69 at Sunset Hills Country Club in Carrollton.

Hall also won the Southeastern Junior Golf Tour's UGA Golf Course Junior Classic held May 25-26 in Athens.

In the 16-19 age division, with a field of 63 golfers, Hall shot a two-day total of 7-under with rounds of 69 and 66. His rounds included seven birdies.

Michael's younger brothers Cavin Hall and Davis Hall also played in the tournament.

Cavin finished tied for fourth in the 14-15 age division shooting 71 on Saturday and 73 on Sunday. He was tied with Eli Tillery of Eatonton.

The field included 45 golfers, including Austin Baker who finished tied for 13th at 5-over par.

Davis finished finished tied for 12th in the 12-13 age division shooting 83-80.

Of this and that:

—Colquitt County's D'Zeriyah Polite has accepted a scholarship offer and will join Lady Packer teammate Nyleigha Knighton on the Point University flag football team next season.

Polite was an outstanding member of both the flag football and girls basketball programs at Colquitt County.

—Two members of the Colquitt County Region 1-7A champion boys soccer team that went 16-2-1 and advanced to the state quarterfinals for the first time in school history have signed to continue their careers.

Christian Mata will play at Emmanuel University in Franklin Springs, Ga.

Mata was a first-team All-Region selection, a member of the 229 All-Star team and was the Packers' Player of the Year and Offensive Player of the Year.

Irineo Daniel Martínez is heading to Georgia Military College to play.

Martinez also was a first-team All-Region selection and was the Packers' Defensive Player of the Year.

Mata and Martinez join Lady Packers Tatum Salter, who is going to ABAC, and Krystal Guerrero, who is going to Brewton-Parker, in continuing to play at the next level.

—The Colquitt County boys soccer program will hold a three-day youth camp on July 15-17 from 9 a.m.-noon each day. The cost is $50.

To register, email coach Colby Simpson at colby.simpson@colquitt.k12.ga.us with player's name, shirt size and parent contact number.

The camp is open to boys in second to sixth grade.

—The Colquitt County girls team camp will be for players in seventh through 12th grade and will be held July 16-18 at Georgia Southwestern University.

There will be two sessions per day.

The cost is $100.

For more information or to register text coach Carlos Bautista at 454-9378 or email him at carlos.baustista@colquitt.k12.ga.us

—Former Colquitt County linebacker Kamal Bonner had six tackles, including one for a loss, and a pass breakup in North Carolina State's spring football game.

Bonner, who enrolled at N.C. State in January 2023 following his senior season with the Packers, played in five games for the Wolfpack last season, including the Pop Tarts Bowl in Orlando, but did retain his red-shirt.

The Wolfpack will open the 2024 season on September 7, at home against Tennessee.

—Wearing jersey No. 19, true freshman receiver Ny Carr made an outstanding diving catch in the University of Miami's spring football game.

Ironically, also assigned No. 19 for the Mercer University football team is freshman quarterback Neko Fann.

Fann and Carr teamed up to help lead the Colquitt County football team to a combined 25-2 record over the last two seasons.

—Florida SouthWestern's Emily Allegood was named to the all-conference softball first team after leading the team in hits with 60 and extra base hits with 21. The freshman former Lady Packer also went 6-0 with a 1.49 ERA in the circle for the Bucs.

Florida SouthWestern went 57-10, won its eighth-straight conference championship and reached the NJCAA World Series for the fourth straight season.

—Henry Daniels hit .385 with nine doubles, a triple and 20 home runs and drove in 83 runs for Georgia Gwinnett this season.

The Grizzlies went 53-9 and were eliminated by Hope International University of Fullerton, California, in the NAIA World Series' semifinals in Lewiston, Idaho.

—Junior infielder JT Whatley hit .336 with nine doubles, two triples and 41 RBIs for Thomas University last season.

Night Hawks teammate Gavin Steptoe, a left-handed pitcher, went 1-2 with a 4.60 ERA in 17 appearances.

Thomas University, which plays in the NAIA Southern States Athletic Conference, went 28-23 last season.