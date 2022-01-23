Packers had 'unacceptable' special teams error on 49ers' game-winning kick

Packers had 'unacceptable' error on 49ers' game-winning kick originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Just when you’d think a special teams nightmare couldn’t get any worse, the Green Bay Packers proved everyone wrong in their 13-10 loss to the 49ers on Saturday night at Lambeau Field.

With their season on the line, the Packers had only 10 players on the field for the 49ers' game-winning field goal.

The NFLâ€™s worst special teams unit turned in one of the worst special teams performances in NFL playoff history â€¦ and appears to have had only 10 men on the field for the winning field goal. pic.twitter.com/bJvPtHYXkQ — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 23, 2022

It’s unclear how the Packers ended up short one man on the field for their biggest play of the season after coming out of a timeout, but head coach Matt LaFleur pointed the finger at himself after the season-ending loss.

“That can’t happen,” LaFleur told reporters. “It’s unacceptable. It’s on me.”

Green Bay’s special teams' performance proved why it’s the worst special teams unit in the NFL.

Earlier in the game, the special teams unit gave up seven points after a blocked punt turned into a touchdown for San Francisco -- the 49ers' only TD of the game.

After being tied at 10 in the final minutes of the game, playing in sub-10-degree weather and the 10-player mix-up at the end, the number 10 might haunt the Packers for a very long time.