Packers had two of Lance Zierlein’s favorite draft picks

Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne and their children Jack and Kelly Osbourne opened up their lives in their '00s reality show. But one member of the family decided to sit The Osbournes out. Eldest sister Aimee Osbourne did not participate in the MTV series, and now we're getting some insight into her current relationship with her family. In a new interview, Kelly said she doesn't talk to Aimee and shared the simple reason other estranged siblings may find relatable.Read on to see what Kelly had to say and to learn more about the seemingly elusive Aimee. Kelly said she and her sister are very different. During an appearance on the podcast Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard, Kelly said that she doesn't speak with her sister Aimee. "We don't talk," Kelly said. "We're just really different. She doesn't understand me, and I don't understand her." Aimee also once said that she and her siblings aren't close. Aimee, who is a musician, was interviewed by the Independent in 2015. At the time, she said that she was close with her parents, but not so much with her siblings. "I wouldn't say there is an ease between us, but there is an acceptance," she said. "Do we socialize? No."But while she isn't as famous as her brother and sister, Aimee is still putting herself and her creativity out into the world. She's the lead singer of the band ARO, which are also her initials. Aimee has explained why she decided not to do The Osbournes. While neither sister has elaborated on how exactly their personalities clash, Aimee did have a very different reaction to the idea of the reality show compared to her family members. The eldest sibling was the only one who didn't want to participate in the series, which ran from 2002 to 2005."Back then, I still felt I was trying to figure out who I was in the chaos of family life, so why on earth would I want that portrayed on television?" Aimee told the Independent. "I wanted to protect myself, my parents, my siblings, too. They were very young, very impressionable." But, she added, "It didn't matter what I thought, ultimately. This was their path, their decision, and they were of course at liberty to take the opportunity. Which they did."Aimee, who was 16 at the time, moved out of the family home. "Obviously, I would have liked to stay at home a little longer, but it wasn't to be."In another interview, with Q104.3 New York, Aimee also said that the show "didn't really line up with what I saw my future as." Sharon doesn't regret doing the show, but feels "sorry" about how things went with Aimee. When she was still co-hosting The Talk in October 2020 (She exited the show in March after a heated exchange with Sheryl Underwood), Sharon commented on her oldest daughter not participating in The Osbournes."I understand how she felt. It was chaos," Sharon said (via People). "The house wasn't a home anymore. It was a studio. So, I get why she didn't like it. But would I have done it differently? I didn't know what I was doing then. So you know, I wouldn't have done anything differently because I had an unbelievable time doing it."She added, "It was just something in my life that I don't regret and I'm glad I did. I was just sorry that Aimee didn't come on the journey with us."