Packers had interest in DeVante Parker before trade to Patriots

The Green Bay Packers are exploring the trade market for a veteran receiver, even if one of the team’s targets was already moved.

According to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, the Packers were one of three teams to express interest in DeVante Parker before the Miami Dolphins completed a trade with the New England Patriots for the 29-year-old receiver.

Parker’s preference was to go to New England. The Patriots traded next year’s third-round pick for Parker and a fifth-round pick in this year’s draft.

Still, the Packers’ interest here is notable. Team president Mark Murphy didn’t hide the fact that the team’s draft capital provides an opportunity to either trade for a veteran receiver or take multiple receivers in the draft. Murphy, general manager Brian Gutekunst and coach Matt LaFleur all know additions need to be made to the room before the start of next season.

The Packers exploring a deal for Parker suggests the team could be looking for other potential trade avenues. It’s possible a player like Brandin Cooks could be available and of interest to Gutekunst at this stage in the process.

Adding a veteran receiver via trade makes sense. The Packers lost Davante Adams and Marquez Valdes-Scantling but are still Super Bowl contenders with four-time MVP Aaron Rodgers at quarterback, and waiting for a rookie or two to develop might not maximize the contending window in 2022.