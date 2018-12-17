Packers great LeRoy Butler slams Aaron Rodgers after loss to Bears: 'How good are you?'

Six Pro Bowls, two MVPs and a Super Bowl apparently aren’t enough for some Green Bay Packers fans.

None of that matters when Aaron Rodgers loses to the Chicago Bears, allowing the bitter NFC North rivals to clinch the division. That is if you’re former Packers defensive back LeRoy Butler.

Packers great slams Rodgers

The four-time All-Pro safety who played his entire 12-year career with the Packers blasted Rodgers on Sunday after he struggled against a stout Bears defense in a 24-17 loss.

Butler used Twitter as his platform to rip Rodgers, asking of the future Hall of Famer, “How good are you?”

I mean really if you can’t out play Mitch Trubisky,how good are you?, Aaron’s only job is to OUT play the other QB! Agree? You will never win scoring 17 pts — leroy butler (@leap36) December 16, 2018





The answer, of course, is very good – one of the best to ever play the game. But Rodgers didn’t necessarily look like it on Sunday.

He completed 25-of-42 passes for 274 yards with zero touchdowns and an interception while finding himself under constant pressure from a violent Chicago defense.

Rodgers was sacked five times and hit another nine as Khalil Mack and the Bears clinched the division behind their dominant pass rush.

Aaron Rodgers hasn’t done enough for one former Packer to overlook a tough day against the Bears. (Getty)

Trubisky outplayed Rodgers, didn’t face Bears defense

Meanwhile, Mitchell Trubisky was solid on offense, completing 20-of-28 passes for 235 yards, a pair of touchdowns and no interceptions while not playing the Bears defense. A much less daunting Packers pass rush managed just one sack against Trubisky.

Of course the logical conclusion Butler reached is that Rodgers is a bum, and Trubisky is the superior quarterback. Never mind that Rodgers’ interception was his first in an NFL-record 402 pass attempts without one. And that’s a streak that happened in a down year.

Old grudge?

One other thing to take in consideration here is that Butler played the bulk of his career alongside quarterback Brett Favre, winning a Super Bowl with the Packers legend.

Packers fans know well the dramatic ending to Favre’s time in Green Bay that was catalyzed by the arrival and ascendence of Rodgers.

Maybe Butler’s still holding a grudge over the ouster of his longtime teammate.

