Packers to get a good look at QB Jordan Love with starters

For the first time since voluntary OTAs back in June, Jordan Love will get all the work with the Green Bay Packers first-team offense. It is not under ideal circumstances, but at least the current situation gives the Packers a chance to evaluate their first-round selection from the 2020 NFL draft.

Barring any further setbacks, Love will make his first career start when Green Bay faces the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. This comes as a huge shock after an unvaccinated Aaron Rodgers was ruled out for the game following a positive test for COVID-19.

Love received extensive work during the summer as Rodgers took a hiatus and decided if he would return to the team. However, Love was without his top three receivers and top two tight ends when the team held mandatory minicamp and voluntary OTAs in June.

This week, all that is about to change. Love should have Davante Adams, Allen Lazard, Randall Cobb, and possibly Marquez Valdes-Scantling at his disposal. After missing the last five games due to a hamstring injury, Valdes-Scantling was recently designated to return from injured reserve.

Love isn’t necessarily getting thrown to the wolves, but running with the starters is not something he is used to. When Love started two games during the 2021 preseason, none of the receivers listed above played a single snap. His top target Malik Taylor led all wide receivers during the preseason with 185 receiving yards. Taylor has not caught a pass since Week 1.

Not only will Love have plenty of weapons at his disposal, but his offensive line will be the best he has ever played behind. All-Pro left tackle David Bakhtiari returned to practice last week, but head coach Matt LaFleur did not say if Bakhtiari would make his debut against Kansas City.

Story continues

Even if Bakhtiari is out for another week, Love will still have solid pass protection. Without Bakhtiari protecting his blindside and several other injuries requiring the Packers to alter their lineup, Rodgers has consistently praised his offensive line.

Green Bay’s offense hasn’t exactly been pretty to watch this season. They were the top-scoring offense in the league last season but have since dropped to 16th. They are ranked in the bottom third of the league in total offense yet have still achieved a 7-1 record.

When Love takes the field on Sunday, he will have one of the best receivers in the game and one of the best play-callers on his side against the 29th ranked defense. Love will have the rest of the week to prepare with the starters, and based on how he performs, the Packers will have a better idea for his future as a starting quarterback.

Related