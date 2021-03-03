Packers GM: ‘We won’t be able to do a lot’ in free agency

Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst admitted he’ll likely be limited when free agency opens later this month, even though he’s confident he could pull a lever or two and create the ability to add the right high-end player.

The Packers are still $12 million or more over the $180 million salary cap floor for 2021, and the team has decisions to make on several in-house free agents.

While Gutekunst has options for freeing up cap space, a spending spree isn’t in the cards for the Packers this offseason.

“I do think if the right particular player is out there, and we think it’s the best thing for the Green Bay Packers, we’ll be able to do it,” Gutekunst said Tuesday. “We won’t be able to do a lot, and I do think there are some restrictions, but if the right guy is there, I think we’d be able to do what we need to do.”

The Packers must shed salary just to get under the cap before the start of the new league year, but they have ways to create more flexibility. We outlined 10 reasonable ways last month, three of which have already been done. Gutekunst restructured David Bakhtiari’s deal and released veterans Christian Kirksey and Rick Wagner. Restructuring other deals or making more cuts could give Gutekunst the space he needs to add an unrestricted free agent or bargain shop for veterans released this offseason.

But every restructure adds cap to future years, and the Packers have to balance creating the best team possible in 2021 with having healthy cap situations in 2022 and 2023.

Gutekunst said much of his team’s flexibility in free agency will be determined by what the Packers do with several in-house free agents, including running back Aaron Jones and center Corey Linsley. Jones could be tagged, while Linsley has likely priced himself out of Green Bay. The Packers would like both back in 2021, but the cost could be prohibitive. If Jones or Linsley is retained, the Packers will likely have little spending power in free agency.

Gutekunst also said he expects to have outside linebacker Preston Smith back in 2021, which would eliminate one of the team’s easiest ways to shed salary. He is due to count $16 million on the cap this season. If Smith stays at his current salary, it’s hard to see the Packers being active in free agency.

Gutekunst left the door open to the Packers adding a top free agent this month, but the limitations imposed by the team’s salary cap situation will likely prevent Green Bay from being active in free agency.

