Packers GM shoots down idea of bringing back Clay Matthews

The players’ intentions remain unknown, but the word from the top is in, and the Green Bay Packers won’t be bringing back veteran outside linebacker Clay Matthews.

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers, receiver Randall Cobb and left tackle David Bakhtiari all took to Instagram recently to implore – or so we think – the Packers to bring back Matthews. Rodgers’ caption read “BRING HIM HOME” over top of a photo of Matthews in a Packers uniform.

General manager Brian Gutekunst shot down the idea on Sunday.

“We’ve had no discussions about that,” Gutekunst said when asked about the Instagram posts.

Matthews, now 35, left Green Bay as a free agent following the 2018 season, played one season with the Los Angeles Rams in 2019 and sat out the 2020 season. He is the franchise’s all-time leader in sacks.

Rodgers got Randall Cobb back to start training camp, but his team-building powers still appear limited.

Gutekunst has other roster concerns. The team must trim the roster to 85 players by Tuesday afternoon, but he may need to add a quarterback with Jordan Love’s status for this week in doubt.

Maybe bringing back Matthews will become a possibility if the Packers suffer any kind of injury issues at edge rusher during the regular season.

