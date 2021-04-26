Packers GM has rebuttal for concerns about free agency inactivity

BGR

With April almost over, we’re inching towards the first Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer. Given what we know about Peter Parker (Tom Holland) and what we think we know about the next Spider-Man installment, Sony and Marvel will have a difficult task in hiding the film’s surprises. We know that Spider-Man's true identity was revealed to the whole world at the end of Far From Home, so Spider-Man 3 already has a great cliffhanger to resolve. But then we have all these rumors, as well as plenty of evidence, that the film will be a multiverse story filled with additional Spider-Men. At this point, that info really isn't even a spoiler. Spider-Man fans have probably watched Sony’s Into the Spider-Verse animated feature, so they know what to expect from a multiverse Spider-Man movie. As we get closer to that first No Way Home trailer, we keep seeing more and more leaks. Just a few days ago, a Spider-Man 3 plot leak from a source who accurately revealed the identity of that the mysterious Falcon and the Winter Soldier episode 5 cameo told us that the film will deliver a heartbreaking event. And now, subsequent leaks may reveal what that event is. Note that massive spoilers might follow, so stop reading now if you want to be surprised come Christmas. The No Way Home plot leak from a few days ago indicated that a main character will die in the film — here’s the relevant part: Goblin kills someone major (This person is not sure on who it is) but Tom Holland’s Peter was crying and enraged. He tries to kill the Green Goblin but wasn’t successful in doing so in the end. Movie ends with Peter finishing high school. (Not clear on what happened to Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield.) The character has to be quite important for Peter to get enraged to the point where he’d want to kill someone. This is a side of Peter that we’ve yet to explore, but it's certainly one that wouldn’t be surprising to see — he did kill plenty of Thanos’s thugs in Endgame. Peter is growing up and he has experienced more loss than most other people his age. He’s been through the blip and had to fight for his life in Endgame. Losing yet another close friend would certainly fuel that sort of rage. We've seen Marvel explore the same theme a few times in the past. Iron Man in Civil War, Thor and Hawkeye in Endgame, Wanda in Endgame and WandaVision, and Walker’s Captain America in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier are a few relevant examples. These are heroic characters who let rage consume them to the point where they were prepared to kill. The question is, whose death could impact Peter in such a manner? The fact that Marvel would resort to a character’s death to induce an emotional scene shouldn’t be a surprise either. The MCU has always had higher stakes than other superhero flicks. It’s not always a happy end, and the good guys don’t always survive. Marvel mastered the death theme in Infinity War when it wiped out half of our beloved heroes, and in Endgame, where two of the original six Avengers sacrificed their lives for the mission. On the other hand, we already know that “in this universe, no one really dies.” A couple of new Spider-Man 3 leaks were posted on 4chan in the past few days, pointing to the purported death in No Way Home. One of them claims that it’s one of the two Spider-Men who dies. The same leaker said that the first teaser trailer will drop in July and offered a few plot details, including the death scene. According to this person, Tobey Maguire ends up sacrificing himself at the end of the movie. Moreover, the leak says that we’re getting a Miles Morales Sony movie after that, with Morales placed in Tobey’s universe. Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Man will stay with Doctor Strange to find his way home, with the leaker suggesting the actor might cameo in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The second leak claims that the Goblin will kill Ned (Jacob Batalon) at some point in the movie, making no mention of a Maguire’s death. As with all leaks from 4chan, we’ll point out that these scoops might both be fake. And even if one of them is accurate, we have no way of knowing which one it is. We’ll have to wait and see if the first No Way Home teaser drops in July or not — but that might also be just a guess. The only reason we’re entertaining them is because of that plot leak from a few days ago that seems to be the real deal. Spider-Man: No Way Home premieres on December 17th, according to Marvel's current launch plans.