Packers GM: QB Jordan Love ‘trending in the right direction’ in Year 3

The Green Bay Packers are confident that quarterback Jordan Love is ascending in his development as a third-year player.

Love produced a terrific final practice against the Saints and will likely play a big chunk of the preseason game on Friday night at Lambeau Field.

“The steps are trending in the right direction, which is a nice thing to see,” general manager Brian Gutekunst said.

Gutekunst said he thinks Love is slowing the game down and playing with more anticipation, allowing him to “let it rip” more often.

“I think he’s progressing nicely, I think he’s taken some really significant steps, not only in the offense but his confidence in it,” Gutekunst said. “I think he’s gotta continue to do that…he’s really doing some nice things, and I like the way he’s working.”

Gutekunst wants to see Love move the offense, score points and take care of the ball during the rest of the preseason. The Packers finish the exhibition schedule against the Saints and Kansas City Chiefs.

Love completed 13 of 24 passes and tossed a pair of touchdown passes but also threw three interceptions in his preseason debut against the San Francisco 49ers. Gutekunst said much of the negative evaluation during the performance was out of Love’s control after two drops and a poor route contributed directly to the three turnovers.

On Wednesday, Love led a terrific two-minute drive, hitting Samori Toure for a long touchdown before “winning” the period with a two-point conversion.

Offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich said he wants to see Love start faster against the Saints.

“At the beginning of the game last week, he missed some easy throws. I’d like to see him, right from the start, come out hot, and make the simple throws, and then we’ll move from there.”

Love was a little wild early and missed a few “layup” throws in the flat.

Stenavich’s advice: “Go out there, and let it rip.”

Love is expected to start at quarterback against the Saints.

