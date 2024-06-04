Packers GM and QB Jordan Love want contract extension done before training camp: ‘Both parties want the same thing’

Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst is continuing contract discussions with quarterback Jordan Love and his representatives, and he said both the Packers and Love want the extension done before the start of training camp.

Gutekunst set the contract timeline in an interview with Steve Czaben and Brian Butch of 97.3 The Game in Milwaukee on Tuesday.

“We’re in those conversations right now,” Gutekunst said. “The nice part about this is, none of these things are easy or fast, but both parties want the same thing. We’d like to get this thing done before training camp, for sure, and both parties want to get a contract extension done. That stability at that position really allows you to have some security with the way we build our team.”

Love, a 2020 first-round pick, was one of the best quarterbacks in football to end his first year as the starter in Green Bay. He re-worked his deal before the 2023 season and is now entering the final year of his current contract, but both Love and the Packers are working to get a multi-year deal done in advance of training camp. The annual pay for Love could approach or exceed $50 million.

There’s time for both parties. The Packers don’t have their first training camp practice until July 22.

“We’re looking forward to getting that done, but it never goes fast,” Gutekunst said.

Love threw 32 touchdown passes and 11 interceptions across 17 starts for the Packers, who went 9-8, advanced to the playoffs as a wildcard team, beat the Cowboys in Dallas and were minutes away from getting to the NFC title game.

