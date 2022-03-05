Packers GM: Not one team has called about trading for Aaron Rodgers
- Aaron RodgersAmerican football quarterback
It sure looks like the Detroit Lions will have at least one more season of facing Aaron Rodgers as the quarterback of the Green Bay Packers. There is no movement on all the rumors and speculation about the Packers possibly trading Rodgers, the two-time reigning NFL MVP.
In fact, Packers GM Brian Gutekunst revealed during the NFL scouting combine this week that no other team has even inquired about trading for Rodgers.
“Not a single person,” Gutekunst said via Packers Wire.
Rodgers has flirted with retiring and has fostered a strained relationship with the Packers, but it doesn’t appear anything is going to change at quarterback in Green Bay in 2022.
Packers GM Brian Gutekunst said this week at the combine that he hasn't gotten a single call about trading Rodgers and, per a source, this remains true: The Packers have NOT engaged in trade talks with any teams about Rodgers.
— Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) March 5, 2022