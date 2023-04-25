Packers GM likes depth of edge rusher class in 2023 draft

Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst pointed to the edge rusher position as one area where the 2023 draft looks especially good and deep.

“I think it’s a good draft overall,” Gutekunst said Monday. “I think it’s a good edge class this year. It’s a deeper class of edge players then there has been in other years.”

Outside evaluators seem to agree. Dane Brugler of The Athletic has 15 edge rushers in his top 100 players, while Daniel Jeremiah of NFL.com has 19 edge rushers in his top 150 players.

A need at edge rusher exists for the Packers. Although the team’s top six edge rushers from last year all return, Rashan Gary is coming off a torn ACL and is entering a contract year, Preston Smith turns 31 in November, and edge rusher remains a premium position requiring high-level investment through the draft every few years.

Kingsley Enagbare, last year’s fifth-round pick, impressed as a rotational player as a rookie. Justin Hollins, a waiver pickup mid-season, returned on a one-year deal after flashing to finish 2022. Jonathan Garvin and Ladarius Hamilton have also played regular season snaps at edge rusher for the Packers.

Depth in the draft class and a stockpile of picks will provide the Packers with an opportunity to be patient at edge rusher. Gutekunst now holds three picks in the top 50 and four in the top 100, plus seven more picks on Day 3. Attractive options for the Packers should be available all three days of the draft.

Day 1 options: Myles Murphy, Lukas Van Ness

Day 2 options: Felix Anudike-Uzomah, Keion White, Isaiah Foskey, Derick Hall, Isaiah McGuire, Zach Harrison, Yaya Diaby

Day 3 options: Tyrus Wheat, Robert Beal, Habakkuk Baldonado, BJ Thompson, Tavius Robinson

Packers 2023 draft preview: Always smart to stockpile talent at edge rusher

