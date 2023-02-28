Packers GM hasn't talked to Aaron Rodgers recently, but 'all options are on the table'

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has emerged from his "isolation retreat" but he and the team's front office still haven't connected about his playing future.

And with the NFL calendar quickly approaching the new league year, Green Bay remains unsettled at quarterback, with 24-year-old Jordan Love available to take over the starting job. Still, Rodgers is a four-time Most Valuable Player and a four-time all-pro and has been one of the best passers over the last two decades.

"I'm still in the art of contemplation about my future," Rodgers said Feb. 7 when asked about the retreat and his playing future. "That’s why I think it’s going to be important to get through this week and then to take my isolation retreat and just be able to contemplate all things my future and then make a decision that I feel like is best for me moving forward and the highest interest of my happiness and then move forward."

NFL NEWSLETTER: Sign up now for exclusive content sent to your inbox

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers threw 26 touchdowns last season, one that saw Green Bay miss the playoffs.

Here's everything you need to know about the situation.

What did Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst say about Aaron Rodgers?

Speaking to local reporters Tuesday ahead of the NFL scouting combine, Gutekunst said communication with Rodgers has been rather limited. "Not much to report on that one," Gutekunst said. "We really haven’t had any conversations yet, so not a lot of answers there. There’s been some text communication."

Gutekunst added that he and Rodgers have not spoken in person since the conclusion of the 2022 season, when Green Bay went 8-9 and missed out on the playoffs for the first time since 2018.

What is the complication with Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers?

Rodgers, 39, has not indicated to the team whether he wants to return for his 19th season in the NFL. If he opts to retire, then Green Bay could simply turn to Love, who Gutekunst said is "absolutely" ready to be a starter in the NFL.

Story continues

But if Rodgers indicates that he wants to return, Green Bay's brass would be faced with a complicated decision. Rodgers has been a fan favorite for years, but with his advancing age, the team could look to move forward with Love as its future franchise quarterback. That would potentially make Rodgers available in a trade, though Gutekunst declined to discuss specifics about any potential Rodgers trades.

"(Rodgers) is a great player but, until we have those conversations, all options are on the table right now," Gutekunst said.

What is the timeline for a decision between the Packers and Aaron Rodgers?

The new league year will begin March 15, at which time free agency will officially open.

"Certainly, before free agency I think," Gutekunst said as to a timeline. "I don’t know if there’s anything firm, but that’d certainly be helpful for our football team."

If Aaron Rodgers is traded, where are potential destinations?

Despite his age and dip in production last season, teams in need of a quarterback would certainly entertain the possibility of trading for the veteran.

The option that has been floated the most so far this offseason is the New York Jets, who hired former Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett on Jan. 26. Rodgers has had high praise for Hackett after their stint together in Green Bay. The Las Vegas Raiders are another squad that makes sense, as the team moved on from long-time starter Derek Carr earlier this month. The Raiders' top receiver is Davante Adams, the former Packer who enjoyed tremendous success while playing with Rodgers. The New York Giants, Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots are other teams who could potentially be interested.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Aaron Rodgers news: Packers GM says 'all options are on the table'