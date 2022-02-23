Packers GM confirms Aaron Rodgers impacted the hiring of Tom Clements

Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst confirmed something most expected: Aaron Rodgers indeed played a role in the hiring of Tom Clements as the new quarterback’s coach.

“Aaron’s impact on that decision was, that’s part of the conversations he’s part of,” Gutekunst said during his pre-combine press conference on Wednesday. “We’re excited to have him back, and see how he affects that group.”

Clements came out of retirement from coaching to replace Luke Getsy, who took a job as the offensive coordinator for the Chicago Bears. Clements served as Green Bay’s quarterback’s coach from 2006-11 and offensive coordinator from 2012-14. He was then the team’s assistant head coach from 2015 to 2016.

Gutekunst did not go as far as to say that the hire was made to make Rodgers happy but instead used it as an example of the team including the quarterback in decisions that directly affect his job.

The Packers are excited to have Clements back in the building.

“I’ve had the opportunity to be around (Clements) in the past, and he’s an excellent football coach, whether Aaron is here or not,” said Gutekunst. “What he’s accomplished in this league and the way he’s developed quarterbacks is impressive.”

The Packers hope that hiring Clements will influence Rodgers’ decision regarding his future. They are still waiting on the 2021 MVP to announce if he will walk away from the game or come back to Green Bay for another title run. Having Clements back in the fold could entice Rodgers to return given their history together.

“Tom and I go way back,” Rodgers said Tuesday on “The Pat McAfee Show.” “I love Tom. I owe him so much credit for my development. I’m happy to see him back in the game. The game is better when Tom Clements is coaching because he’s one of those special, special coaches.”

Rodgers, now a four-time NFL MVP, won his first two awards during Clements’ first stint with the Packers. The team expects to know whether Rodgers will keep playing or retire before free agency. Either way, Clements will be the quarterback’s coach next season.

Related