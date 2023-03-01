Packers GM Brian Gutekunst points to tight end and safety as obvious roster needs

Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst can see exactly what the outside world sees looking in: tight end and safety are big roster needs in Green Bay this offseason.

Gutekunst specifically pointed to both positions when asked about his roster at the NFL Scouting Combine.

“Right now, we only have a couple of tight ends coming back from last year. So there’s some holes there. Those guys either have to step into those roles and fill them, or we’re going to have to look other places,” Gutekunst said Tuesday. “Our secondary is a little bit unsettled, we have a couple safeties that are moving on that were here last year. As a whole, I really like our nucleus coming back.”

In terms of both sheer roster numbers and quality of player performance in 2022, tight end and safety stand above all other positions in terms of immediate need for the Packers.

At tight end, only Josiah Deguara is under contract from last year’s 53-man roster. Austin Allen and Nick Guggemos are signed but have never played in a regular-season game. The contracts of Robert Tonyan and Marcedes Lewis voided, and Tyler Davis is a restricted free agent who isn’t likely to receive a tender. Deguara has been nothing more than a role player in the run game, Tonyan averaged 8.9 yards per catch in 2022, Lewis turns 39 in May and Davis wasn’t impactful on offense last season.

At safety, Adrian Amos, Rudy Ford and Dallin Leavitt are free agents. Gutekunst’s “moving on” comment suggests a few – if not all three – could be departing in free agency. Amos’ deal voided last month after a disappointing 2022 season, so the Packers could be looking for two new starters at safety – given the fact that Darnell Savage is likely headed to the slot in 2023. Ford ascended into a starting job as Savage faltered last season and could be a target to return, while Leavitt was a top special teamer.

Will the Packers use free agency or the draft – or both – to address the two positions? Tight end is a historically difficult and challenging position for young players, but the Packers need a young player to start developing into a long-term starter, and the draft is rich in tight end talent. Safeties are the communication center of the secondary and must wear many hats in coverage. It’s certainly possible the Packers will try to sign a veteran – possibly even an in-house re-signing – at each position and then use the draft to solidify with young talent, as Gutekunst has often done at problem areas.

Story continues

Interested in following the two positions at the NFL Scouting Combine? Defensive backs work out on Friday, while tight ends test on Saturday.

Related

Packers GM Brian Gutekunst expects Mason Crosby back in 2023 Packers ‘optimistic’ about Rashan Gary’s recovery from ACL injury Which internal free agents should the Packers want back this offseason? Brian Gutekunst on Aaron Rodgers: 'All options are on the table right now' Packers GM: Jordan Love is 'ready to be an NFL starting quarterback'

Story originally appeared on Packers Wire