Packers GM Brian Gutekunst: ‘We’re not going to trade Aaron Rodgers’

Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst said late Thursday night that he will not be trading quarterback Aaron Rodgers despite an avalanche of reports stating Rodgers’ desire to leave Green Bay this offseason.

“We’re not going to trade Aaron Rodgers,” Gutekunst said after taking Georgia cornerback Eric Stokes in the first round of the 2021 draft.

Reports from both ESPN and NFL Network detailed Rodgers’ growing frustration with the franchise, which began with the pick of Jordan Love in last year’s first round and extended into contract discussions between the two sides following Rodgers’ MVP season in 2020.

While Rodgers might want out, the Packers want him in Green Bay.

“He’s our quarterback, he’s our leader,” Gutekunst said. “We’ve been working through for a little while now. It may take some time. He’s the guy that makes this thing go. He gives us the best chance to win. We’re going to work towards that end.”

Gutekunst expressed confidence that Rodgers will be his quarterback in 2021 and stated a desire to make it work with the 37-year-old future Hall of Famer.

“I do think he’ll play for us again. We’re going to work towards that, and we’ve been working towards that on a number of different fronts,” Gutekusnt said.

A big part of the puzzle is the contract. A long-term extension could be the answer to what ails Rodgers, who likely wants a stronger commitment from the team and certainty about his future.

“We’re very committed to him,” Gutekunst said. “I’m optimistic that’s what’s best for the Green Bay Packers, and I truly believe that’s what’s best for Aaron Rodgers as well.”

