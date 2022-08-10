Packers GM Brian Gutekunst hopeful David Bakhtiari, Elgton Jenkins will play early in 2022

Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst remains hopeful that offensive linemen David Bakhtiari and Elgton Jenkins will return to play early in the 2022 season.

“They are both doing really, really well. I think they both have a shot to play early in the season,” Gutekunst said Wednesday. “They are progressing very well.”

Both Bakhtiari and Jenkins started training camp on the PUP list and have missed the first 12 practices of camp. Bakhtiari is still attempting to return from an injury first suffered on Dec. 31, 2020, while Jenkins injured his knee in Week 11 of last season.

Gutekunst said there’s no timeline for a return for either player and having one or both start the season on the PUP list – meaning missing four games – is still an option, even for Bakhtiari, who has battled through a nightmarish rehab.

“We’d love to have him out there now, but I think there’s some risk/reward on that,” Gutekunst said.

Without Bakhtiari and Jenkins, the Packers have used a combination of Yosh Nijman, rookie Zach Tom and Royce Newman at the two offensive tackle positions throughout training camp. The entire offensive line has been a work in progress, especially facing off against a talented No. 1 defense featuring several line-wrecking front-line players.

Do the Packers need to make a move at offensive tackle? Not necessarily, says Gutekunst, who is still content to wait on the return of his two Pro Bowlers. He said nothing is “imminent” in terms of signing a veteran offensive tackle.

Having Bakhtiari and Jenkins back manning the offensive tackle positions would change the entire outlook of the starting five.

“We do have two significant players that haven’t been out there that will be coming back,” Gutekunst said. “Certainly, getting those two All-Pros back changes things a little bit, and I’m confident those guys will get there.”

