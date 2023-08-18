Packers GM Brian Gutekunst on David Bakhtiari trade rumors: ‘We’re not going to trade David’

Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst all but killed the recent trade rumors involving All-Pro left tackle David Bakhtiari.

“First of all, we’re not going to trade David, so let’s just get that out of the way because I know there’s been a little bit of chatter about that, but that’s not going to happen,” Gutekunst said Friday.

The “chatter” Gutekunst referenced in his answer pointed at recent suggestions the Packers would trade Bakhtiari to the offensive line-needy New York Jets, who are struggling to protect former Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers during training camp.

At least for 2023, Bakhtiari will be in Green Bay blocking for Jordan Love. And the Packers are committed to helping Bakhtiari stay on the field and be as effective as possible.

“Dave’s a pro’s pro,” Gutekunst said. “I think he’s really in a good place now, understanding what he needs to do to get ready to play.”

Bakhtiari sat out during Wednesday’s joint practice with the Patriots but was back on the field on Thursday.

“He recognizes where we’re at and why he needs to be out there, but at the same time he knows when it’s time to back off. When we get into the season, there’s a lot of trust with him of what he needs to do to get ready to play,” Gutekunst said.

Gutekunst said the modified practice schedule is “not ideal” but Bakhtiari has the experience and ability to overcome the missed the time on the practice field.

“We feel pretty good about where he’s at,” Gutekunst said.

Bakhtiari will start at left tackle next to Pro Bowl left guard Elgton Jenkins along the Packers offensive line.

