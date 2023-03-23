Packers GM Brian Gutekunst attending Alabama pro day

Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst is scheduled to be in Tuscaloosa for Alabama’s pro day on Thursday, according to Jim Nagy of the Senior Bowl.

Gutekunst will be one of 12 general managers expected to be at the pro day.

While Gutekunst might be trying to get a trade done involving Aaron Rodgers, the negotiations haven’t stopped him from being out on the scouting trail. Over just the last week, Gutekunst has been at Iowa State and Ohio State pro days.

Among the players working out on Thursday:

QB Bryce Young

OLB Will Anderson

S Brian Branch

RB Jahmyr Gibbs

S Jordan Battle

CB Eli Ricks

DL DJ Dale

LB Henry To’oTo’o

TE Cameron Latu

DB DeMarcco Hellams

OL Emil Eyikor

OL Tyler Steen

DL Byron Young

As is the case with Ohio State, Alabama is annually rich in NFL draft talent, making Thursday’s pro day a well-attended one in the draft cycle.

Who could be of interest to Gutekunst? Young and Anderson are probably out of reach. Both safeties (Branch, Battle) are potential future starters, and the Packers need a lot of help at the position. Can Branch improve his 40-yard dash time? Gutekunst will also be watching players along both lines of scrimmage. Gibbs could be an intriguing complement at running back.

The last time the Packers drafted a player from Alabama was 2018 when Gutekunst selected punter JK Scott in the fifth round. Former Packers general manager Ted Thompson picked Ha Ha Clinton-Dix in the first round in 2014 and running back Eddie Lacy in the second round in 2013.

