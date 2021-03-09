Packers GM Brian Gutekunst in attendance at Northwestern pro day

Zach Kruse
·1 min read
The builder of the Green Bay Packers roster is in attendance for the Northwestern pro day on Tuesday.

According to Stacey Dales of NFL Network, Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst is one of several general managers in Evanston to watch the various NFL draft prospects from the Wildcats.

Cornerback Greg Newsome and offensive tackle Rashawn Slater are the top players participating at the pro day.

The Packers already met virtually with Newsome, a potential first-round pick at one of the team’s biggest need positions. He remains a popular pick for the Packers in national mock drafts. Slater is also a likely first-rounder in the 2021 draft.

Newsome, who measured 6-0 and 192 pounds, ran the 40-yard dash in 4.31 seconds, per Dales:

Other players at the pro day include defensive end Earnest Brown IV, linebacker Blake Gallagher, quarterback Peyton Ramsey, linebacker Paddy Fisher, offensive lineman Gunnar Vogel and wide receiver Riley Lees.

The Packers have two players from Northwestern on the roster in defensive linemen Dean Lowry and Tyler Lancaster. Also, both of Gutekusnt’s first-round picks from the 2019 season – Rashan Gary and Darnell Savage – played in the Big Ten.

Last month, Gutekunst said pro days were going to have increased significance this year due to an altered pre-draft process. Seeing players live at pro days will provide vital information on prospects.

