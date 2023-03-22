Packers GM Brian Gutekunst to attend Ohio State pro day

Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst will be on hand for Ohio State’s pro day in Columbus on Wednesday, according to Albert Breer of MMQB.com.

Gutekunst is expected to be one of 11 NFL general managers to attend the pro day.

The following players are scheduled to work out:

CB Cam Brown

DL Jerron Cage

LB Palaie Gaoteote IV

DL Zach Harrison

S Ronnie Hickman

OT Paris Johnson Jr.

OT Dawand Jones

S Tanner McCalister

LS Bradley Robinson

FB/TE Mitch Rossi

WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba

QB C.J. Stroud

DL Taron Vincent

C Luke Wypler

As always, the Buckeyes aren’t hurting for talent entering the NFL. While Stroud will be the main attraction for a few teams at the top of the draft, Gutekunst will be there for other reasons.

The highlight event for the Packers? It could be Smith-Njigba’s 40-yard dash. He looks like a prime target for Gutekunst and the Packers based on his production at Ohio State and previous work at the combine, but the 40-yard dash is the final piece of the puzzle on his otherwise impressive draft profile.

Gutekunst will also get an up-close look at Johnson Jr. and Jones, two potential first-round picks at offensive tackle. Hickman and Harrison are legitimate options at safety and edge rusher, respectively.

