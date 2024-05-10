Packers GM on 3 rookie safeties: ‘Very aggressive, downhill players that will hit you’

Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst believes all three of his rookie safeties — Javon Bullard, Evan Williams and Kitan Oladapo — fit into the category of assertive, aggressive and physical players at the position, and that was by design for the Packers in the 2024 draft.

“They’re all very aggressive, downhill players that will hit you. That’s certainly something we were looking for,” Gutekunst said in a sit down with Packers.com.

Over and over again, decision-makers for the Packers have used the phrase “run and hit” when describing new additions on defense. Bullard, Williams and Oladapo all check the “run and hit” box. The college tape of all three reveals aggressive defenders making big, crunching tackles at every level of the field, plus an unwavering willingness to attack downhill from multiple alignments.

Georgia coach Kirby Smart called Bullard “a little stick of dynamite.” Williams led all safeties in the draft in total stops in 2023, while Oladapo led all safeties in the draft in PFF’s run defense grade in 2023.

Gutekunst said Bullard and Williams both have the “flexibility” to play the post safety role or down in the slot, while Oladapo is more a “traditional free and strong safety” who can play some “big nickel SAM linebacker” for the Packers. All three are expected to bring “exceptional ability to play on special teams” as well.

“They are very versatile in different ways, and I think they will all have an opportunity to help us in more than one way,” Gutekunst said.

Expect the Packers to mix and match how they use the three. Bullard looks like the best bet to play the most snaps next to Xavier McKinney, the prized free agent addition. But Williams can play all over, and Oladapo brings a bigger presence who can immediately help against the run. On special teams, running and hitting is the name of the game.

