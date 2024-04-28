Packers giving USF OL Donovan Jennings $10K signing bonus to sign as UDFA

The Green Bay Packers are signing USF offensive lineman Donovan Jennings as an undrafted free agent following the 2024 NFL draft, per Aaron Wilson.

Per Wilson, the Packers are giving Jennings a $10,000 signing bonus and $100,000 guaranteed salary, suggesting many teams were interested.

The Packers brought Jennings to Green Bay for a 30 visit ahead of the draft. He could immediately compete for a 53-man roster spot as a backup offensive lineman with tackle-guard versatility.

Jennings, 24, started 47 games for USF across six seasons. His 55 appearances set a school record. Of his 47 starts, 45 came at left tackle, with the other two at right guard. At 6-4 and 323 pounds, Jennings is built like an NFL guard and could move inside for Green Bay.

At his pro day, Jennings ran the 40-yard dash in 5.02 seconds — a solid time for a 323-pounder. He also hit 28″ in the vertical leap and put up 28 reps on the bench press while completing the short shuttle in 4.7 seconds and the three-cone drill in 7.60 seconds. As an offensive tackle, his Relative Athletic Score is 8.93. As a guard, it’s 9.65.

Jennings participated at the East-West Shrine Bowl following his final season. Per Dane Brugler of The Athletic, Jennings looked good playing guard at the Shrine Bowl.

Jennings will turn 25 in November.

