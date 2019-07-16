Packers giving away free grass at team birthday party

Packers fans turned wearing hunks of cheese-colored foam rubber on their heads into a thing.

These people obviously have a taste for non-standard collectibles, and perhaps recreational agriculture.

The latest must-have for Packers fans is, of course, grass seed; and they’re giving it away as part of the team’s 100-year celebration.

According to Richard Ryman of the Green Bay Press-Gazette, the team is celebrating its birthday on Aug. 11 with a big party which will include free Lambeau Field grass seed, among other freebies.

They’re distributing 5,000 pouches of seeds, and 100 of them will be autographed by players including Aaron Rodgers, Davante Adams, Kenny Clark, Jaire Alexander, and Blake Martinez, along with head coach Matt LaFleur, General Manager Brian Gutekunst or team president and CEO Mark Murphy.

If for some reason they run out, they’ll happily sell you a pack for $5, with proceeds going to the American Red Cross, and there’s a contest for more seeds autographed by Rodgers.

They’re also encouraging fans to follow up by sending in photos of the seeds after they’re sown, and track their progress via social media. That’s right, they want to watch your grass grow.

Which, come to think of it, might be more exciting than the last couple of years of Packers football.