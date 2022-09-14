Packers getting WR Allen Lazard back at practice on Wednesday

After getting stepped on in practice and missing the Week 1 loss to the Minnesota Vikings, Green Bay Packers receiver Allen Lazard will return to practice on Wednesday, according to coach Matt LaFleur.

“Yeah, he’ll be out there,” LaFleur said.

The Packers categorized Lazard’s issue as an ankle injury. He didn’t practice at all last week and was inactive after being listed as doubtful for Week 1.

The passing game struggled without him in Minnesota. The Packers will welcome the Chicago Bears to Lambeau Field for the season opener on Sunday night, and now Lazard should have a legitimate chance of playing.

His availability would provide a big boost. Not only does he have experience and chemistry with Aaron Rodgers, but he can play in the slot and he’s the team’s best blocking wide receiver.

Last season, Lazard caught 40 passes for 513 yards and a career-high eight touchdowns over 15 game. He entered the 2022 season expected to be the No. 1 target in the passing game now that Davante Adams is in Las Vegas.

Without Lazard in Minnesota, the Packers had rookie Christian Watson on the field for 40 snaps. Fellow rookie Romeo Doubs played 35 snaps, while veteran Sammy Watkins led the way with 41 snaps.

The Packers will release the first injury report of the week later on Wednesday.

LaFleur wasn’t able to commit to left tackle David Bakhtiari participating during team periods on Wednesday. Bakhtiari and Elgton Jenkins were inactive in Week 1.

