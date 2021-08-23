Packers getting seventh-round pick in 2022 from Texans for CB Ka’dar Hollman

Zach Kruse
·1 min read
In this article:
The trade compensation details are in for the deal involving Green Bay Packers cornerback Ka’dar Hollman and the Houston Texans. The Packers will receive a seventh-round pick in the 2022 draft from the Texans in exchange for Hollman, according to the league’s transaction wire.

The pick was previously Chicago’s seventh-round pick. It was involved in the deal that sent Anthony Miller from the Bears to the Texans.

Aaron Wilson in Houston first reported the trade.

Hollman, a sixth-round pick in 2019, played in 18 games for the Packers over the last two seasons as a backup cornerback and special teams contributor. He wasn’t expected to make the 53-man roster while competing in a deep cornerback group.

This is the second time the Packers have traded with the Texans this summer. The team dealt a sixth-round pick to Houston for veteran slot receiver Randall Cobb to start training camp.

