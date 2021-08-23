Packers getting seventh-round pick in 2022 from Texans for CB Ka’dar Hollman

The trade compensation details are in for the deal involving Green Bay Packers cornerback Ka’dar Hollman and the Houston Texans. The Packers will receive a seventh-round pick in the 2022 draft from the Texans in exchange for Hollman, according to the league’s transaction wire.

The pick was previously Chicago’s seventh-round pick. It was involved in the deal that sent Anthony Miller from the Bears to the Texans.

Aaron Wilson in Houston first reported the trade.

Hollman, a sixth-round pick in 2019, played in 18 games for the Packers over the last two seasons as a backup cornerback and special teams contributor. He wasn’t expected to make the 53-man roster while competing in a deep cornerback group.

This is the second time the Packers have traded with the Texans this summer. The team dealt a sixth-round pick to Houston for veteran slot receiver Randall Cobb to start training camp.

Related

Packers trading CB Ka'dar Hollman to Houston Texans Packers trading sixth-round pick for Texans WR Randall Cobb

List