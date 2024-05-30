Packers getting a refocused Jaire Alexander in 2024

Green Bay Packers corner Jaire Alexander has had to make some personal and professional changes over the past six months.

Last season was difficult for Alexander as he missed nine games due to injury and another while serving a suspension for anointing himself as a team captain before the team’s Week 16 matchup in Carolina.

Since then, Alexander has tried to take less attention off himself and be more of a team player.

“Just going into Year 7, at this point, I’m trying not to make it as much about myself and just do what’s best for the team,” he said.

Off to a good start, Alexander is in town participating in voluntary OTAs — something he didn’t do a year ago. On Wednesday, Matt LaFleur praised his number-one corner for how he’s carried himself so far this offseason.

“Ja’s been outstanding,” said LaFleur. “Again, he’s been here every day, shows up, great attitude, eager to learn, is out there competing with the guys.”

“I think he’s been a great teammate and been a great leader for us.”

Regarding his play on the field, Alexander aims to be more consistent moving forward. Injuries and the suspension aside, the 2023 season was underwhelming for a player with two All-Pros and two Pro Bowls. Appearing in only seven games, Alexander surrendered career-highs in reception percentage against his coverage (72.7 percent) and opponent NFL passer rating (124.1), according to Pro Football Focus.

However, despite a down year, Alexander hasn’t lost any of his confidence.

“The best cornerback in the league has entered the chat,” is how he began Wednesday’s media scrum, per ESPN’s Rob Demovsky.

Hopefully, new defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley can help Alexander back up that statement.

Alexander said Hafley “preaches aggression” and “getting after everything,” which must be music to the ears of someone who spent the last three seasons playing in a passive scheme.

Also in his first season with the Packers, passing game coordinator Derrick Ansley has made a strong impression on Alexander.

“He’s just been great. He works with me every day on my craft, on my technique,” Alexander said. “It’s just fun working with him. I think the sky’s the limit for our room and for myself, especially having DA around.”

Playing alongside Alexander in a revamped secondary will be veteran safety Xavier McKinney, who is coming off four productive seasons with the New York Giants. The two are expected to be difference-makers for Green Bay’s defense next season, and Alexander noted that they are “already on the same page.”

All signs point toward a refocused Alexander heading into Year 7, which is precisely what you want if you’re the Packers.

Story originally appeared on Packers Wire