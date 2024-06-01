Packers are getting to know USC’s MarShawn Lloyd

Meet new Green Bay Packers running back and former USC Trojan MarShawn Lloyd as he describes his game as well as his off-the-field personality.

Packers Wire has more on the new running back in Green Bay:

“The last time the Packers used an early-round pick on a running back was when they took AJ Dillon in the second round of the 2020 NFL draft. Although circumstances were a bit different with the Packers already having Aaron Jones and Jamaal Williams on the roster, Dillon had only 55 rushing attempts as a rookie.

“However, it doesn’t sound like that is the approach that the Packers are going to take with Lloyd:

“’I would like to get him out there as much as possible,’ said offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich. ‘He’s got a skill set that’s a little bit different than AJ’s as far as his speed. He’s not quite the bruiser that (Dillon) is obviously, but he’s got a different type of skill set. So it’ll be nice to get him the ball in space and just see what he can do. I think he’s gonna add a good explosive element to the offense, for sure.’”

Visit our friends at Fighting Irish Wire, Buffaloes Wire, and Ducks Wire. Follow our newest sites, UW Huskies Wire and UCLA Wire.

Check out more NFL draft coverage with the USA TODAY Sports NFL Draft Hub.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire