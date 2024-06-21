What are Packers getting in new K James Turner?

The Green Bay Packers made a swap at kicker, releasing Jack Podlesny before claiming James Turner off waivers from the Detroit Lions. Podlesny got the entire offseason workout program to compete with Anders Carlson and Greg Joseph but didn’t separate himself. Turner, meanwhile, was released after the Lions signed All-UFL kicker Jake Bates.

Turner, an undrafted rookie, was the primary kicker for three years at Louisville and one at Michigan. In 2023, Turner was an All-Big Ten pick after making 18 of 21 field goals and 65 of 66 extra points for the national champion Michigan Wolverines.

What are the Packers getting in Turner? We asked Jeff Risdon of Lions Wire to provide some insight.

From Risdon: “Very big leg. Hit several FGs beyond 55 yards, a couple of them were definitely good from 65+. He didn’t get much to do at Michigan so he was kind of an unknown commodity. Accuracy in the spring was pretty good but not as down-the-middle sharp as Michael Badgley. We didn’t get to see a lot of kickoff reps but his control on those wasn’t as good as Badgley either, but pretty close.”

Risdon is confident Turner did enough during the offseason workout program with the Lions to merit another chance with a new team during training camp, and the Packers look like the first team willing to do so.

During the 2023 season at Michigan, Turner connected on 3-of-4 field goal attempts of at least 50 yards. He also finished his collegiate career with only four extra point misses on 192 attempts, and he made at least 85 percent of his field goal attempts in three of his four seasons.

In Green Bay, Turner will get an opportunity to push Carlson and Joseph for the kicking job. Carlson was frustratingly inconsistent to end his rookie season, prompting the Packers to add competition.

Brian Gutekunst and Matt LaFleur know they must get the kicker position right if the Packers are to be true contenders in 2024. Carlson missed too many big kicks that changed games in 2023. In claiming Turner, the Packers are turning over another stone in search of the best option.

