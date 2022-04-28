Here’s who the Packers are getting in final mock drafts of 2022

It’s the final day for first-round mock drafts during the 2022 NFL draft cycle. The first 32 picks will be made Thursday night, and by early Friday morning, the Green Bay Packers – who hold picks at No. 22 and No. 28 – could have two new players.

All of the top draft analysts and prognosticators are submitting their final mock drafts for the first round on Thursday morning.

Here’s who the Packers are getting in those mocks:

Daniel Jeremiah, NFL Network

(AP Photo/Michael Woods)

Link to Jeremiah’s mock draft

Picks for Packers: WR Treylon Burks at 22, LB Quay Walker at 28

Quick breakdown: Burks is a little boom-or-bust, but his size, play speed and versatility would be intriguing with Matt LaFleur and Aaron Rodgers. Inside linebacker in the first round? Walker (21 years old, elite athlete) could team with De’Vondre Campbell to create an elite duo.

Mike Renner, Pro Football Focus

James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

Link to Renner’s mock draft

Picks for Packers: WR Drake London at 22, OL Tyler Smith at 28

Quick breakdown: London might have speed concerns, but his size makes him a nice fit for the Packers offense, and he could be a productive player as both a perimeter receiver and big slot. Smith is young and athletic with a possible long-term future at right tackle, putting him on the Packers’ first-round radar.

Mel Kiper, ESPN

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Link to Kiper’s mock draft

Picks for Packers: OL Kenyon Green at 22, WR Christian Watson at 28

Quick breakdown: Green gives off some Elgton Jenkins vibes with his plug-and-play potential and positional versatility. The Packers could prioritize finding a starter along the offensive line early. Watson is a big swing in the first round, but his size and athleticism are elite and his potential in the Packers offense could be enormous.

Lance Zierlein, NFL.com

Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports

Link to Zierlein’s mock draft

Picks for Packers: WR Treylon Burks at 22, OLB George Karlaftis at 28

Quick breakdown: Is Burks the next Josh Gordon or Laquan Treadwell? His range of outcomes is huge, but the payoff could be too if he’s the right fit in Green Bay. Karlaftis, a young, athletic power rusher, could help replace Za’Darius Smith. He checks a lot of boxes for the Packers in terms of fit and need.

Story continues

Josh Norris, Underdog Network

(AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

Link to Norrs’ mock draft

Picks for Packers: DL/OLB Logan Hall at 22, OLB Arnold Ebikeite at 28

Quick breakdown: The Packers could have the best pass-rushing group in football if Hall and Ebikeite are both hits. Hall has valuable interior penetrating ability, while Ebikeite is a slippery edge rusher. The receivers can come later.

Todd McShay, ESPN

Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

Link to McShay’s mock draft

Picks for Packers: WR Treylon Burks at 22, S Lewis Cine at 28

Quick breakdown: Burks is looking like a popular pick. He can really create yards after the catch and with the ball in his hands. Turning him into a well-rounded receiver would be the challenge. Cine could be a sleeper pick at 28. He’s like a more athletic version of Adrian Amos, who is entering the final year of his deal in 2022.

1

1