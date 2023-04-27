Here’s who the Packers are getting in final mock drafts of 2023

It’s the final day for first-round mock drafts during the 2023 NFL draft cycle. The first 31 picks will be made Thursday night, and by early Friday morning, the Green Bay Packers will have a brand new player (or two, if a trade back into the first round happens).

All of the top draft analysts and prognosticators are submitting their final mock drafts for the first round on Thursday.

Here’s who the Packers are getting in those mocks:

Daniel Jeremiah, NFL Network

Pick: Utah TE Dalton Kincaid

Reasoning: “Green Bay could weigh Kincaid versus Ohio State’s Jaxon Smith-Njigba here. I think Kincaid is a perfect fit in this offense, and the Packers could circle back for a receiver later, which has generally been their preferred approach at the position. They haven’t picked a WR in Round 1 since 2002.”

Dane Brugler, The Athletic

Pick: Ohio State WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba

Reasoning: “After not drafting a first-round wide receiver during Aaron Rodgers’ 18 years in Green Bay, it certainly would be a storyline if the Packers did so for Jordan Love the moment Rodgers makes his exit. With Romeo Doubs and Christian Watson on the outside, Smith-Njigba would be a natural fit in the slot.”

Peter Schrager, NFL Network

Pick: Ohio State WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba

Reasoning: “JSN was as good as — if not better than — Ohio State teammates Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave in 2021. The Packers didn’t draft a single pass catcher in the first round during Aaron Rodgers’ entire tenure in Green Bay. Just days after his departure, they pull the trigger.”

Mel Kiper Jr., ESPN

Pick: Tennessee OT Darnell Wright

Reasoning: “When the Packers swapped picks with the Jets in the Aaron Rodgers deal, putting them ahead of the Patriots, my first thought was an offensive tackle. Wright, who started 42 games in college, is a plug-and-play right tackle. Green Bay also could go for top pass-catching tight end Dalton Kincaid (Utah).”

Trevor Sikkema, PFF

Pick: OLB Myles Murphy, Clemson

Reasoning: “Jaxon Smith-Njigba is the fan favorite here, but I just can’t see it given the Packers’ history of size thresholds. Tight end will be in play, but now holding the Jets’ second-round pick, Green Bay can wait to capitalize on a deep tight end class. I think it’s edge rusher or offensive line: Myles Murphy or Darnell Wright. I went Murphy in a coin flip.”

Todd McShay, ESPN

Pick: Utah TE Dalton Kincaid

Reasoning: “Aaron Rodgers was in Green Bay for 18 years, and the Packers didn’t use a single first-round pick on a pass-catcher over that time. So of course they’ll do it three days after he’s traded to the Jets with one of the picks that came back in the deal. Poetic, isn’t it? But seriously, if the Packers are going to find success with Jordan Love under center, they have to help him out. Kincaid is a 6-foot-4 target with speed to threaten vertically or pick up yards after the catch. He’d be a huge addition for Love and the Pack after catching 70 passes for 890 yards in 2022.”

Evan Silva, Establish the Run

Pick: Ohio State WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba

Reasoning: “Green Bay must set up Jordan Love for success with JSN complementing Christian Watson.”

Danny Kelly, The Ringer

Pick: OLB Myles Murphy, Clemson

Reasoning: “The Packers value size and athleticism on the defensive front, and Murphy fits the bill in both areas. The former Tigers star has a twitchy first step as a pass rusher and plays the run with discipline and effort. He’ll be a nice addition to the team’s pass-rush group in 2023 and beyond.”

Jeff Risdon, Draft Wire

Pick: Notre Dame TE Michael Mayer

Reasoning: “Moved up two spots in the Aaron Rodgers trade to get a guy Rodgers would’ve loved to have in Green Bay.”

Chris Trapasso, CBS Sports

Pick: Notre Dame TE Michael Mayer

Reasoning: “Could totally see Mayer surprising the masses and being the first tight end off the board. High-floor, three-down player for Jordan Love’s offense.”

Albert Breer, SI.com

Pick: Notre Dame TE Michael Mayer

Reasoning: “Yes, this is high for Mayer. Yes, I think ideally the Packers would get him after trading down (maybe with the Steelers coming up to get a tackle, and the Packers taking the tight end at No. 17). And, yes, I get the feeling Green Bay might like Mayer—the best true two-way tight end in the class—enough to reach a little and grab him here. Tight end’s a big need, and Mayer would be a nice security blanket for new starter Jordan Love. Ohio State slot Jaxon Smith-Njigba would be, too, so he could be the pick here as well.”

Adam Caplan, PFN

Pick: Ohio State WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba

Reasoning: “While the Packers don’t have a history of selecting wide receivers in the first round (2002- Javon Walker was the last time), finding an interior player at the position is evident. Making Jaxon Smith-Njigba the first wide receiver off the board makes sense.”

Brad Spielberger, PFF

Pick: Iowa OLB Lukas Van Ness

Reasoning: “It will be interesting to see if Van Ness is deployed more as an edge or an interior pass rusher at the next level depending on his landing spot, getting roughly equal splits inside and outside the tackles at Iowa. His strong agility testing numbers and comparatively poor strength and explosiveness numbers may suggest he’s best suited over or outside the tackle, and that’s what we expect from Green Bay, much like Rashan Gary coming out of Michigan.”

