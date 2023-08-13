Packers give game ball to first-year international player Kenneth Odumegwu

The Green Bay Packers presented first-year international player Kenneth Odumegwu with the game ball following his first-ever football game on Friday in Cincinnati.

Odumegwu, a Nigerian, is with the Packers as part of the NFL’s International Player Pathway Program (IPPP) and will have a spot on the team’s practice squad throughout the 2023 season if he doesn’t make the 53-man roster.

Coach LaFleur presented Odumegwu, who played 12 defensive snaps and two more on special teams, with the game ball following the Packers’ 36-19 win over the Bengals at Paycor Stadium.

“It was pretty cool,” LaFleur said Sunday. “Typically, we don’t give out game balls post-game, but he did get a game ball. I thought that was worthy of it. First ever game. The guys have really rallied around him and supported him.”

LaFleur says Odumegwu has “top shelf” character and is quickly picking up the NFL game.

“He’s definitely learned a lot and there’s a lot more to learn, but he’s been a great addition to our team.”

Odumegwu is the Packers’ first international player placed through the program. He was discovered through NFL Africa Touchdown Camp in Ghana and made the IPPP after performing at the NFL International Combine in London in 2022. Before arriving in Green Bay in May, Odumegwu spent 10 weeks training at IMG Academy in Florida.

