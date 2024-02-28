Packers gain cap space by restructuring Preston Smith's contract

The Packers reworked Rashan Gary's contract to create some cap space this week and they have done the same with another member of the team's edge rusher group on Wednesday.

Field Yates of ESPN reports that they have created $2.4 million in cap space by restructuring Preston Smith's deal. The Gary move cleared $4.781 million of cap space.

Smith signed an extension with the Packers in 2022 and is under contract through the 2026 season.

Smith had 48 tackles, eight sacks and two forced fumbles while starting every game for the Packers last season. He added three tackles and 1.5 sacks during the team's two postseason games.